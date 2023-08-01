3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko, the Porcupine Warriors, is all geared up to begin their journey in the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with an exciting clash against the newcomers, Heart of Lions.

The much-anticipated game will take place at the renowned Baba Yara Sports Stadium, setting the stage for an electrifying start to the league.

Confirmed in the latest fixtures released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday, July 31, Asante Kotoko will be participating in a total of 34 matches during the entire season of the top-flight league season.

Among these thrilling encounters, fans can look forward to the highly awaited "Super Clash" against their arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak, scheduled to take place during Round 14.

Here's the complete list of games that Asante Kotoko will be engaging in throughout the entire 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season:

With anticipation running high, football enthusiasts across the nation eagerly await the action-packed spectacle that the new season promises to deliver.