48 minutes ago

Stephen Amankona has completed a transfer move to Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea on a permanent transfer.

The forward departs Asante Kotoko after struggling to settle into the team despite his brilliant form for the Bibires.

He joined the reds from Berekum Chelsea but struggled to replicate the form that convinced Asante Kotoko to sign him in 2021.

He was on the fringes of the first team as he fell down the pecking order at the club and had to seek a fresh lease of life.

Amankona made his name on the local scene with his incredible performance for the Bibires in the 2020/21 season where he netted 10 goals in 28 matches.

He also helped Berekum Chelsea reach the MTN FA Cup semi-final.

Amankona leaves Kotoko after helping them win the Premier League title last season.

The player made 22 appearances for Asante Kotoko in the league scoring just one goal and providing one assist.