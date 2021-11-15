37 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama and his better half Aniele Ribeiro has welcomed another baby to their family with the birth of a bouncing baby girl.

The Brazilian player made the announcement on his official Instagram handle on Saturday 13th November,2021 as he shared the good news of the new baby girl.

“Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a real blessing.” the Brazilian captioned his post on Instagram as his son is seen holding her sister.

The Kotoko player shared news of his wife's pregnancy in March this year few weeks after his wife and his son joined him in Ghana and even celebrated the pregnancy when he scored a goal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a Kotoko game.

Kotoko have started the new campaign in blistering fashion having won all three matches this season with nine points.

The club has also began talks to extend the contract of the Brazilian playmaker who joined the club on a two year deal last season.