Three players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of November.

Asante Kotoko’s Isaac Oppong has earned a nomination for the top award alongside Great Olympics’ Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Issahaku Abdul Fatau of Dreams FC.

The winner of the 2021/22 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for November award will be announced on Wednesday December 15, 2021.

Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.

The nominated players are:

Most Valuable Player- Nominees Maxwell Abbey Quaye MVPs won- 1 Goals scored - 6

Isaac Oppong MVPs won - 1 Goals scored - 3

Issahaku Abdul Fataw MVPs won - 2 Goals scored - 4