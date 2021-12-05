2 hours ago

Gifted Asante Kotoko youngster Isaac Oppong has been rewarded for his exploits for the club with the Player of the Month award by the North America Circle 001.

The youngster who has been in blistering form for the reds was in contention with teammates Mudasiru Salifu and goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

He beat off the two players to the award for the Kotoko Player of the month for November.

Oppong was presented with a plaque, cash prize of GHC2,000 which was donated by the North America Circle 001 with the presentation done at the Baba Yara Stadium before his side's 3-2 loss to King Faisal.

The presentation was done by the National Circles Council leader Christopher Damenya and his executives.

Oppong has been in blistering form since joining Asante Kotoko from Sunyani-based second Division club, Bactero Sasana in the last transfer window.

He has scored three goals and assisted three, totalling six goal contributions, more than any player has achieved thus far this season.