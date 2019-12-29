28 minutes ago

Kotoko's Justice Blay did not only hand Asante Kotoko all three points in their Ghana Premier League opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders but he also scored his away into annals of history.

The on loan Medeama SC midfielder scored the fastest goal on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League as he connected beautifully with a well struck cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi under 2 minutes to beat the hapless John Mossi in post for the Techiman based side.

His goal is the fastest goal scored in the Premier League opening weekends as it also proved to be the winner for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko were in the ascendancy for most spells of the game and Mudasiru Salifu should have scored Kotoko's second goal but could only head wide.

Sogne Yacouba who is yet to score a goal for Kotoko in a long while in a competitive fixture had numerous chances to have broken his goal scoring duck but it was obvious he left his goal scoring boots at home as he spurned two great opportunities.