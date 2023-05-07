1 hour ago

Bibiani Gold Stars' Abednego Tetteh scored late to deny Asante Kotoko all three points as the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Sarfo Taylor had given Asante Kotoko the lead in the 4th minute, but the hosts were unable to find a second goal to secure the win.

Bibiani Gold Stars held on and eventually found their equalizer through Abednego Tetteh, who headed home a cross from Prince Owusu in the dying minutes of the game.

The draw extends Asante Kotoko's winless run to three games, following their 2-0 loss to Great Olympics and a draw against Tamale City.

Asante Kotoko had made some changes to their line-up, with Richmond Lamptey returning to the midfield after serving his one-match suspension.

Sherif Mohammed was also included in the starting XI, partnering Yussif Mubarik in central defense. Rashid Nortey, Rocky Dwamena, Steven Mukwala, and John Tedeku completed the starting line-up.

Despite taking an early lead, Asante Kotoko were unable to capitalize on their chances and Bibiani Gold Stars grew in confidence as the game went on.

The visitors' midfield trio of Appiah McCarthy, Owusu Banahene, and Emmanuel Apau played a crucial role in keeping Asante Kotoko at bay in the second half.

The draw sees Asante Kotoko drop to sixth place in the league table with 44 points, while Bibiani Gold Stars remain one point behind them in seventh.