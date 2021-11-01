2 hours ago

Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu picked up a slight ankle injury in his side's 3-1 win over Dreams FC on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League opener.

He suffered a slight injury on his ankle which is thought to be a minor issue and it is not expected to rule out the player from the coming game against Bechem United.

As a precaution the talented midfielder was excluded from the team's recovery training after match-day one win over Dreams FC.

Mudasiru Salifu was on form for the porcupine warriors as he began the come back when he pulled parity for the reds on Sunday as they defeated Dreams FC with two late goals from Isaac Oppong and Richmond Lamptey.

The player is expected to sit out training on Monday but the Kotoko vice captain is expected to train with the group on Wenesday or Thursday.

Kotoko will face Bechem United who demolished Medeama SC on Sunday 4-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in their match day 2 clash.