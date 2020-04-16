1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko's National Circles Council (NCC) have mooted an idea to help raise funds to help the management of the club in these difficult financial times.

Football has currently been put on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought virtually every activity world over to a halt.

That aside Kotoko have been slapped with a number of fines and compensation payments from FIFA and the GFA.

Kotoko must settle Esperance de Tunis $240,000 by 10th May 2020 or face a possible relegation to the lower tier.

Aside that they must settle C.K Akunnor's severance package and have already settled Kjetil Zachariasen's compensation.

Speaking in an interview with Sikka FM, National organizer for the NCC, Kwabena Agyei has revealed that the supporters hierarchy will rally behind the management in this difficult time.

“The NCC-Exco have planned to raise seed money upon which we will appeal to our teeming supporters to contribute via a Mobile Money account to support the club in these difficult financial times and the money will be given directly to the club's chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei” he said.