2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Steven Dese Mukwala has been handed a call-up by the senior national team of Uganda.

The 23-year-old striker has overcome his initial struggles with the reds as he has now scored ten goals across all competitions eight in the league and two of them in the FA Cup competition.

He has been rewarded for his efforts by the coach of the Uganda national team Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic for the upcoming matches.

Uganda will play against Tanzania in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers doubleheader later this month.

The Cranes will play host to the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the first leg in Entebbe on 24th March before traveling to Dar es Salaam four days later at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Asante Kotoko have officially received an invitation letter for their star striker to join the Ugandan national team.

Mukwala joined Kotoko on a free transfer after leaving Ugandan side URA FC and has ten caps for Uganda after making his debut in December 2019.