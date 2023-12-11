40 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's striker, Steven Mukwala, expressed his exhilaration after scoring a brace against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the highly anticipated derby.

Mukwala's outstanding performance played a crucial role in Asante Kotoko's 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium during the Matchday 14 fixture.

This marked a significant moment for Mukwala, who has recently regained form, scoring four goals in three games, including wins against Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea.

After receiving the Man of The Match Award, Mukwala stated, “It’s really amazing. I am speechless; scoring in a derby is a great feeling.

In a derby…just get the three points and make the fans happy, that’s all."

Isaac Oppong, another forward for Kotoko, had earlier nullified Linda Mtange’s first-half goal before Mukwala secured the victory with his two goals in the second half.

The win elevated Asante Kotoko to the 7th position in the league standings with 22 points.

Mukwala's remarkable performance has undoubtedly endeared him to Kotoko fans as they look forward to more impressive displays in upcoming fixtures.