1 hour ago

Maxwell Konadu, coach of Nsoatreman FC, has shed light on Asante Kotoko's recent challenges, attributing their struggles to more than just coaching deficiencies.

In their recent 2-1 loss to Nsoatreman FC, Abdul Manaf Umar Gumah and Abdul Rahman Mohammed secured victory for the opposition, while Shadrach Addo temporarily leveled the score for Kotoko before halftime.

Konadu, a former player and coach of Kotoko, emphasized that the players' lack of confidence is a significant issue contributing to the team's poor performance.

"I don't believe it is a coaching issue. When the players play, it is clear that they are afraid," Konadu remarked, suggesting that the players need support and encouragement from fans during this challenging period.

Refusing to solely blame the technical team, Konadu urged supporters to stand behind the players and avoid adding unnecessary pressure, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity within the club.

"This is a critical moment for the players to receive support from the media and fans. Excessive pressure from these stakeholders will not benefit the situation," Konadu stated, highlighting the need for a supportive environment to help the players regain their confidence and form.

Konadu's insights offer valuable perspective on the complexities facing Kotoko and underscore the importance of collective support in navigating through their current struggles.