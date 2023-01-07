1 hour ago

Kotoku Royals defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Cape Coast stadium to end their 9-match winless run.

The Akyem Oda based side begun the season on a positive note following a 1-0 win against Accra Lions in their Premier League debut but have struggled to cope with the pace of elite football resulting in eight defeats, one draw and one win in their last 10 outings.

Kotoku Royals showed character on Match Day 11 as they came from a goal down to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Cape Coast stadium.

It was the former Premier League side who shot into the lead through Kalo Ouattara in the 9th minute of the first half. But the early set back did not deter Kotoku Royals from fighting on as they scored two quick fire goals in four minutes to carry the day.

Edward Mensah took advantage of a calamitous defending to slot home in the 31st minute before Richard Dzikoe added the second goal inside 35 minutes.

The win takes their points tally to 7 points but still remain at the bottom of the table going into Matchday 12 in midweek.