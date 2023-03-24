9 minutes ago

There was a six-goal thriller between Kotoku Royals and King Faisal at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Friday when the two relegation threatened sides battled for the points in a betPawa Premier League Matchday 23 fixture.

King Faisal staged a late comeback in the closing stages of the game but that wasn’t enough as Kotoku Royals held on to their three first half goals to win the game 4-2 in Dawu.

Francis Andy Kumi continued with his prolific form as he opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give the host a well-deserved lead. Augustine Boakye added to the tally in the 39th minute before Richard Dzikoe made matters worse two minutes before the half time whistle.

Godfred Asiamah got on the score sheet for King Faisal but Paul Abanga netted a delicious free kick to add to the woes of the visitors. With five minutes left to end the game, Abdul Latif scored from the spot to make it 4-2 but it wasn’t enough as Kotoku Royals walked away with the three points.

King Faisal needed the points to move up the table, but Kotoku Royals were more determined to pick all the spoils in their quest to save their season. Kotoku Royals remains at the bottom of the League log with 20 points while King Faisal stays in 16th place with 25 points.