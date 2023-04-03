16 minutes ago

Francis Andy Kumi scored yet again to deny Medeama SC their second successive win on the road as Kotoku Royals came from behind to draw 1-1 with the mauves and yellows at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu. Jonathan Sowah had given Medeama SC the lead in the 22nd minute but Andy Kumi rose to the occasion and scored a crucial goal to salvage a point for his team.

Richard Berko scored in the first half to secure all 3 points for Karela United against FC Samartex 1996.

Bechem United secured a vital point away from home as they gave away an early lead to draw 1-1 with Nsoatreman FC at Nana Konamansah Park. Isaiah Nyarko opened the scoring for Bechem United before Frederick Boateng fetched the equalizer for the home side.