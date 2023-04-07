2 hours ago

Kotoku Royals striker Francis Andy Kumi has been linked with a move to Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak but the player says he is focused on helping Kotoku Royals avoid the drop.

The former Kotoko striker has been in good form for relegation-threatened Kotoku Royals this season igniting the attention of Hearts of Oak.

Andy Kumi has scored nine goals and provided two assists for Kotoku Royals this campaign despite their struggles.

Hearts of Oak have struggled to score goals with their current strikers not prolific enough and have set their sights on the prolific striker.

He started his Asante Kotoko career very well but injuries stalled his progress and loss of form too curtailed his involvement with the team and was released in August 2022.

He admits joining Hearts will be a new challenge but remains focused on helping Kotoku Royals.

“Accra Hearts of Oak is a big club in Ghana but I don’t want to make any decision now because of where I am. I want to focus on Kotoku Royals. There is more time after the season and I will leave that to my agent [Arthur Legacy] to decide. I will be happy to have that challenge but my focus is on Kotoku Royals for now,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

"Every player is ready for a new challenge. I will be prepared to join Hearts of Oak if the offer is acceptable, but if I have to remain with Kotoku Royals, I will."

The 23-year-old joined Asante Kotoko from Unistars FC in March 2021 and scored four goals for Kotoko in 16 matches.