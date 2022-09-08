47 minutes ago

Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals have adopted the Cape Coast stadium as a temporal home venue for the opening weeks of the betPawa Premier League after their home venue at Akyem Oda was rejected by the Club Licensing Board.

This is because the venue failed to meet certain laid down requirements in the Club Licensing charter.

The Akyem Oda side will open their betPawa Premier League campaign with a home game against Accra Lions FC at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

They are set to use the Cape Coast stadium for their home matches until the next round of inspections on September 25, 2022.

Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals won Zone Three of the Division One League to qualify for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League which kicks off on Saturday, September 10, 2022.