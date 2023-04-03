Kotoku Royal's battle to escape relegation has received a massive boost with three of their outstanding players nominated for the NASCO Player of the Month Award for March.

Andy Kumi, Richard Dzikoe and Collins Kofi Cudjoe have all been nominated for the monthly award after their team's impressive ran of results last month.

Other nominees include Tamale City's Sampson Eduku and Accra Lions youngster Dominic Amponsah.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Winner will be announced on the next edition of the GFA News programme.

Here are the statistics of the nominees: