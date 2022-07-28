3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Boateng will be playing his last season as a professional football this campaign with Hertha Berlin.

The 35-year-old midfielder is expected to exert more influence on the team on and off the pitch under the tutelage of new coach Sandro Schwarz.

"I'm still in the mood to play, I want to gamble a little more," the Berlin-born recently revealed.

Last season, the midfielder made just ten appearances for his side due to fitness concerns but he was very integral when they defeated Hamburg in the relegation play-offs to stay in the German Bundesliga.

Former coach Felix Magath has credited the player for his tremendous input in their relegation fight and also their play-off game.

While Boateng played as a six at the beginning of the past season and often had to let his opponents run due to a lack of speed, he is allowed to play on the eight with Black. In this way, he can set the pace in the game forward and have protection behind him.

With his appointment as vice-captain next to new captain Marvin Plattenhardt (30), the cabin boss is now also formally ahead. Hertha needs Boateng as a leader. Especially since there are no leaders among the previous additions and Dedryck Boyata (31) was sawed off as captain.

Off the field, Boateng is still indispensable for Hertha - and still fit enough on the field to make more meters and give the game the decisive turn.