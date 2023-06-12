3 hours ago

The Police have apprehended Kofi Godsway for the possession of firearms without lawful authority during a football match in Kpando, located in the Volta region.

Alongside another individual who is currently on the run, Godsway allegedly brandished a weapon and made threats to cause harm during the game.

In a statement released by the police, it was revealed that a search conducted on a Nissan pick-up vehicle, which the suspects had used, resulted in the discovery of several illegal items.

The confiscated items include one (1) pump-action gun, one (1) locally manufactured pistol, one (1) foreign desert eagle pistol, and 13mm cartridges.

Additionally, law enforcement found other incriminating items, including one (1) long knife, one (1) vehicle registration number plate, one (1) motorbike registration number plate, and an ammunition waist belt.

The Police have confirmed that they are actively pursuing suspect Selorm, also known as Dangote, who is currently evading capture.

Source: citifmonline