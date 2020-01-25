3 hours ago

The northern regional town of Kpatinga has gone mute following clashes between rival camps in chieftaincy disputes.

Kpatinga, a small town in the Gushegu Municipality, has seen its business activities brought to halt as the clashes on Friday has forced people to flee the town for safety.

Four people are reported to have sustained gunshot wounds with several houses burnt.

Somw residents who stayed behind, have refused to step out or go about their daily activities,

According to joy news report, the tension in the area is causing fear and panic.

It says although the shooting has stopped, people are not sure of the next action, therefore, the decision to stay indoors.

Resident say the town is quiet but women are still fleeing from the area the gunshots were heard to other parts of the community.

Some have accused the security personnel of not handling the situation well.

"At the time they were shooting, they (security personnel) came in, in their pickup and all they could do was blow their siren around town while the shooting was still ongoing,” the source told JoyNews’ Martina Bugri.

Meanwhile, more security personnel are expected to be deployed to Kpatinga by close of day.