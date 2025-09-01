10 minutes ago

Former Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Kpemka, has strongly condemned the removal of Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, warning that the move sets a dangerous precedent for Ghana’s democratic future.

His remarks follow the decision by President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, September 1, 2025, to remove the Chief Justice in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the removal was based on the recommendation of a committee established under Article 146(6) to investigate allegations of stated misbehaviour contained in a petition filed by citizen Daniel Ofori.

The removal took immediate effect.

Appearing on Channel One TV’s Akwatia Watch programme with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr. Kpemka expressed concern over what he described as a politically motivated decision, rather than a neutral application of the law.

“I’m not surprised at all with the way things were done. Some of us foresaw that it was over, and indeed it is over. It’s not surprising at all. Right from day one, the idea has been that when the NDC wins power, the Chief Justice will be removed from office, and that has been done…Perfectly so, it’s being well-orchestrated and well executed,” he asserted.

Mr. Kpemka cautioned that the action could undermine public confidence in the judiciary and embolden future administrations to target judicial officers for political reasons.

“What has happened will be the death of our democracy. It will be repeated,” he said.

He further called for constitutional reforms to safeguard the independence of the judiciary and prevent potential abuse of the removal process.