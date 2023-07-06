2 hours ago

Belgian club KRC Genk has finalized the signing of talented Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah during the ongoing transfer window.

The 18-year-old forward has joined Genk on a five-year contract from Norwegian side Sarpsborg, following an impressive stint at the club.

Baah gained instant recognition upon his arrival in Europe in March, having previously played for Ghanaian side Shooting Stars FC.

His performances earned him a place on the shortlist for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

At Genk, Baah is expected to continue his development and contribute to the team's ambitions. Genk narrowly missed out on the top-flight title in the recently concluded season and will look to build on their successes.

During his time at Sarpsborg, Baah made 12 appearances in the current season, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

His contributions helped the club secure a 5th-place finish in the league.

Baah's inclusion on the 2023 Golden Boy shortlist further showcases his potential and talent.

He is joined by Ernest Nuamah of Nordsjaelland as the two Ghanaians to have made the list, highlighting their impressive campaigns with their respective clubs.