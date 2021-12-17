56 minutes ago

Office Equipment experts Krif Ghana Limited has joined the E-commerce bandwagon by launching its first shopping website to allow customers to purchase online.

It has joined the global fray in an era where almost all retailer companies are integrating online business practices into their business models

It marks a big push into the shopping environment as the company aims at going global after more than 35 years in Ghanaian market.

Launched on Tuesday 14th December, the Krifghana.net has become immediately operational, offering wider opportunities for customers to purchase available products, while the company reach people further away.

The Krifghana.net allows users to purchase any Krif items with one click-and-collect point and runs 24/7 to make it possible for customers and visitors to the site to browse and shop at any time.

It is a move to widen the market amid the Covid-19 pandemic, where people can buy products directly on the platform, tapping into the rise of internet shopping.

"The Krif E-commerce is driven by the internet, where customers can access an online store to browse through, and place orders for products or services via their own devices," said Mrs Suzan Okusun, Executive Director of Krif Ghana.

"As the order is placed, the customer's web browser will converse back, and forth with the server hosting the online store website. Data pertaining to the order will then be relayed to a central computer known as the order manager, then forwarded to databases that manage inventory levels, a merchant system that manages payment information (using applications such as Momo for all networks and credit card), and a bank computer before circling back to the order manager."

Krif operates in six outlets in three regions in Ghana and the website comes in with a global touch at a time consumers are increasingly browsing, discovering and buying items via the internet.

The Coronavirus pandemic has also accelerated this shift when stores closed during the lockdowns as retailers raced to get more of their products online.

According to Mrs Okusun, the Krif E-commerce is different of its kind among all the others, saying it "is the only online market one can find the prices of items being lower than that of its physical store prices".

"It is also the online market which is very much concerned about its customers to be able to buy, hence has made the prices of the items more affordable to them," she added.

The company since the emergence of the Covid pandemic has launched series of promotions to cushion its customers amid the challenges.

In November it launched a mouthwatering 1/2 price for everything in 1/2 of the shop" promotion, a specially sales program, which allows customers to pay for only half the price of what they purchased at half side of the shop.

It also launched the ‘‘52 Free Safes Donation Promotion,’’ a special offer that will run till November next year.

In ensuring that the transaction on E-commerce enjoys similar benefits, the company has announced free delivery services for items bought at 400 ghc and above.

"The Krif E-commerce is determined to give its customers attractive promotions every day, in order for them to save money," Mrs Okusun revealed.

"The delivery of items purchased from the website is absolutely free for everything item (GHS 400) and above."

Krif Ghana LTD is the Exclusive Distributor for Money and Mobile Phone Sterilising Machines and other equipment that are on this promotion.

But E-commerce in Ghana is nascent, and across Africa generally, online shopping remains a niche.

Touching on the speed of access and easy accessibility of the website, Mrs Okusun assured that the Krif E-commerce will enable brands to make a wide array of products available, which will be then shipped from a warehouse after a purchase is made.

"Customers will likely have more success, finding what they want within a spectrum of time," she added.

She said while customers shopping in a physical store may have a hard time determining which aisle a particular product is positioned, in the E-commerce, visitors can browse product category pages and use the site search feature the find the product immediately.

Having operated for the past 35 years, Krif Ghana Limited has a large customer share in the country, following its unique customer service approach.

Hence Mrs Okusun said to ensure the security, privacy and effectiveness of the Krif E-commerce, the business will authenticate business transactions, control access to resources such as webpages for registered or selected users, encrypt communications, and implement security technologies, such as the Secure Sockets Layer and two – factor authentication.