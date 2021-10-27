39 minutes ago

Office Equipment and stationary experts, Krif Ghana LTD on Tuesday launched another sales promotion to cushion its customers, with a clarion call on Ghanaians not to miss out on an amazing and delightful money saving experience.

The "Half price for everything in half of the shop" promotion is the latest sales drive to be effected, after many other stretegic sales plans this year.

It is a mammoth promotion that will see customers paying just half of the original prices for some products placed at half side of every Krif shop nationwide and it runs from now till the end of the year 2021.

It comes in as Krif's biggest Christmas offer to customers since 2019, presenting itself as the brand other company's can lean on.

At a brief ceremony on Tuesday at the company's head office premises at Adabraka, the Executive Chairman, Reverend Kennedy Okosun said Krif, since the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic, has dedicated it's services into helping customers survive the challenges.

"The company by this ‘‘promo,’’ wishes to reward all her cherished customers especially the most loyal, regular, and devoted, who want value for money, and have unceasingly patronised world class products from all the Krif branches throughout the country," he said.

"This year’s ‘‘half price for everything in the shop’’ promotion for everything labeled half price, is on assorted office equipment, stationary and more. Every items purchased in the shop, earmarked half price, attracts only half of its original price."

Krif Ghana Limited has been in business as front-runners in the sales and distribution of durable and quality Office Equipment and Stationery for over 3 decades.

Since the beginning of the year,the company has launched series of promotional activities which are customer-centered and customer specific.

The current promotion takes effect immediately from October 26th. 2021, till the last working day of December, 2021.

According to Reverend Kennedy Okosun, it has become necessary for Krif to offer a great deal of support to its customers, knowing the kind of products they will need as Christmas approaches.

"The items have been carefully selected, giving the track record in data we have of what the customers want to buy, what are the things that the customer will buy if they had the chance to pay less," he said.

"So we are emphatic that what we are doing is our own way of supporting in this difficult trying times.

"Half price for everything in half of the shop. So one half of the shop everything is half price, and the half of the shop everything is full price."

He said the promotion is largely for customers who have continued to do business with the company over the years, and also meant to spur many more members of the public to visit any Krif Ghana outlet nation-wide, for special treatment.

Products on this offer include; Office equipment of popular brands and world-renowned manufacturers such as: assorted Diplomat Safes, assorted Money Counting Machines, Fellowes Binding Machines, Fellowes Laminating Machines, Fellowes Shredders, Olympia Electronic Cash Registers, Cash Drawers, Olympia Receipt Printers, and hundreds of other popular office equipment.