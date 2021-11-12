2 hours ago

Office Equipment expert Krif Ghana LTD on Tuesday extended her benevolent tentacles to her loyal and long-standing customers by launching the ‘‘52 Free Safes Donation Promotion,’’ a special offer that will run till November next year.

About 52 Diplomat brand Safes are going for free to each of lucky customers to be nominated in a special criteria by the sales and customer service staff of KRIF Ghana Limited.

It is a nationwide promotion that will see Krif Ghana Ltd donating these 52 free Safes for over a period of 52 weeks, at an average of one Safe donation per week to a loyal customer, taking effect from the 9th November, 2021 to the 9th November, 2022.

Goverment institutions such as the Metropolitant, Municipal and Districts Assemblies (MMDs), and other private companies stand the chance of winning a Safe from Krif, as part of a deliberate effort to ensure that almost every office in Ghana owns a safe for proper protection and keeping of office documents and valuables.

At a ceremony held at the Tema branch of Ghana News Agency, to launch the promotion the Executive Director of KRIF Ghana Limited Mrs Susan Awura Adjoa Okosun, said the donation exercise forms Krif's Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at lifting "the financial weight of our loyal customers and the general public".

"It is a sacred morning to us all gathering here, as I take the honor to welcome you all to this remarkable event today; in launching our ‘‘52 Free Safes Donation Promotion,’’ to help lift the financial weight of our loyal customers and the general public; who have the need to purchase safes for their office use, but because of the global economic and financial hard moments, as a result of the effects of COVID 19 Pandemic, which hit the whole world over a year now, find it difficult to do so," he said.

"Globally today, there is economic and financial struggle due to the outcome of COVID 19 outbreak, and companies and individual businesses are struggling to recover from that.

"As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR Activity), and to ensure for appropriate keeping of documents and valuable items, Krif Ghana Limited deemed it important to embark on this project to assist her loyal and faithful customers and the general public to be able to acquire safes for their office use."

She described the move as an exemplary initiative by the company to support the work of commendable public and private institutions, and also to show gratitude to the Ghanaian public for keeping faith with Krif Ghana.

The safes would be donated to organizations nominated by the sales and customer service staff of KRIF Ghana Limited, while the remaining majority would be nominated by individuals, organization and public, she added.

The company since the beginning of the year has embarked on series of sales promotions aimed at aiding customers to survive the market amid the Covid-19 andemic challenges.

According to Mrs Okosun, the 52 Free Safes Donation Promotion,’’ is an addition to what Krif is doing to keep her customers in operation.

"Prior to the advent of COVID 19, for over 30 years of operations in general office equipment, money handling machines and stationary, Krif Ghana Limited has engaged in diverse promotions, projects and activities to cushion and support her loyal and faithful customers, in times of economic and financial crisis," she said.

She said the main objective of Krif Ghana Ltd as a company is to ensure that almost every office in Ghana owns a safe for proper protection and keeping of office documents and valuables.

Mrs Okosun said to ensure for appropriate keeping of documents and valuable items, Krif Ghana Limited, deemed it important to embark on these projects for customers and general public to acquire safes for their offices.

She indicated that the assorted Diplomat Brand Safes were fire proof, burglar-proof, waterproof and other unique features.

Commending Krif Ghana Limited for its efforts to support the growth and survival of businesses, the Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, Mr Franci Ameyibor said that it was godly for corporate entity like Krif to reach out to 52 companies and entities within 52 weeks with 52 free modern office equipment to help protect documents against fire, theft and any other harm.

“We must always protect our properties against life’s uncertainties, in the corporate world, documents generated over a period of time serves as organization tradition," he said.

"Without proper storage, the corporate entity is doomed, that is why Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office considers the gesture as a fulfilment of divine mandate of KRIF Ghana Limited."

Present at the launch wereInstitutions such as the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, SIC Insurance Company, PLC Tema Regional Office, Tema Education Directorate, Tema Oil Refinery, Nestle Ghana Limited, and Pioneer Company.

TDC Development Company Limited, National Health Insurance Authority Tema Regional Office, Ghana Ports and Hobours Authority, Tema Education Directorate, and GBC Tema Regional Office.

GNA.

Krif Ghana LTD is the Exclusive Distributor for Money and Mobile Phone Sterilising Machines and other equipment that are on this promotion.

Having operated for the past 35 years, Krif Ghana Limited has a large customer share in the country, following its unique customer service approach.

It has been a leading dealer in superior Office Stationery and Equipment with Consumables, Office Furniture and Money-handling Machines, Security Safes (fireproof and anti-burglary) and Vault systems.

Additionally, it maintains an Engineering Work Shop to offer installation, and maintenance services for all the machines and equipment that it deals in.

Krif Ghana currently operates 6 retail outlets; three in Accra, one each in Tema, Takoradi and Kumasi.

*About the promotion*

There is an online nomination platform set up, where the individuals, organizations and the public could nominate their eligible nominees or institutions across all the current sixteen regions and the 261 districts of Ghana. The general public must be informed that, “this is not a raffle or game of chance’’

Some of these safes would be donated to organizations nominated by sales and customer service staff of Krif Ghana Limited, while the remaining majority would be the nominations by individuals, organizations and the public.

Krif shall not be directly involved in the beneficiaries’ selection process, in order to ensure transparency and free and fair selection process.

All organisations or individuals nominated for selection, but are not selected at the end as beneficiaries of the free safes, would be granted the opportunity to buy their choice of safes from Krif Ghana shops at a discount of 10%. The customer service unit of Krif shall call them later for the offer.