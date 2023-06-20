3 hours ago

Teachers who had their vehicles and other properties vandalized during a protest by students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute in January are demanding compensation.

The students went on a rampage and destroyed public and private property, including the vehicles of some teachers.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council and the TVET Services subsequently closed down the school after police picked up over 40 students in connection with the disturbances.

A five-member committee was tasked to investigate the matter and each student was levied an amount of GH¢430 to cater for the damage caused as part of the recommendations.

The majority of the students paid the amount but the properties which were destroyed are yet to be repaired.

The teachers affected by the incident have therefore petitioned the TVET Services and copied the school’s PTA.

The PTA Chairman of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute, Mawunyo Kwansikuma Cudjoe, explained that the affected teachers are unhappy about the development.

“When we come around, we saw that the teachers need their cars. One of them who is a woman is inundated with the damage to her vehicle. She said she contracted a Pragya to be taking her children to school. They had to leave the children on the hill because of how our road is. So we are appealing to TVET and whoever has been named in the report to help speed up things.”

Source: citifmonline