The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, has distributed some 9,000 mango seedlings to farmers in the area.

This initiative is under the Government flagship project, Ghana Commercial Agricultural Project (GCAP) which is being run in partnership with the Crop Research Institute, Kumasi.

The project is aimed at supporting the farmers with more seedlings to aid them enter into commercial farming.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Simon Kweku Tetteh who distributed the seedlings to the farmers indicated there are extra 6,000 more of the seedlings to be shared within the next few months.

He explained that, under a similar project, Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) last year, some farmers in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality received 32,000 Mango seedlings to help them expand their farmers.

He advised the farmers to put the seedlings into good use since according to him, it will bring them good income in the coming years.

On his part, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality Director of Agric, Mr. Goodswill Komla Glante assured the beneficiaries of constant agricultural extension support from his team of high qualified extension officers to help them achieve good yields.

At Somanya, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly also disbursed about 30,000 mango seedlings to 175 mango farmers in the area.