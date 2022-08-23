1 hour ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been forced to disconnect power to Nuaso Old Town in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region from the national grid.

This follows the claims of rejection of prepaid meters by the residents who allegedly threatened to pour hot oil on personnel of the ECG and the military, while others also threatened to inflict cutlass wounds on them if they dared to fix the meters.

The military officers who accompanied the ECG officials are reported to have retaliated by brutalizing the residents.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of ECG in the Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah, said power will only be restored when the residents allow the installation of the prepaid meters.

“We do not want a situation where we as a company would be piling on debt that we have not intended. This is how we operate in every other place.”

“As we are not getting to do that [install the metres], before this outage, as part of the road map, we had said if you do not want the prepaid metres, we will disconnect you from the grid,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Nuaso Electoral Area in the Eastern Region, Samuel Torgbor, says two persons are currently receiving treatment from injuries sustained yesterday.

The Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities were previously without power for almost a month because of the impasse with ECG over the installation of the meters.

Source: citifmonline