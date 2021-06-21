1 hour ago

Lynx Entertainment’s sensational signee, Eugene Marfo, popularly called Kuami Eugene has finally ended the unending speculations and controversies about who his biological father is.

The award-winning singer has in recent times come under heavy criticism by some of his fans simply because some unknown men came out to claim that they are his biological father but he has ignored them.

Even though he has always shied away from talking about the sensitive issue with the excuse that it was just a scheme by some of his distractors to harm his brand, Kuami Eugene on the occasion of father’s day today, Sunday, June 20, 2021, shared a photo of his father online.

Taking to his Instagram page earlier today, Kuami Eugene shared a photo of his father, Alex Marfo in his quest to celebrate him as the world marked Father’s Day.

From the photo sighted by zionfelix.net, The Rockstar’s father was spotted holding a microphone and standing in front of a band and singing.

Captioning the photo, Kuami Eugene referred to his father as a legend and indicated that his father was once into music. However, he was not successful in it, and as such, he discouraged him (Kuami Eugene) from doing music.

He wished his father a long life with the post as well.

See the full post below:

“Happy Father’s Day To The Legend Mr Alex Marfo. I get why you didn’t want me to do music. Because you didn’t make it in that area, there was a need to protect me from going to that area too. Buh thank God learning from you helped me correct all the mistakes you made. Live long Daddy, for all I have and will ever achieve is for both of Us. The Original RockStar!!!!!”