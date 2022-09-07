1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus is the first player since Serge Gnabry vs Barcelona 2020 to score a goal, assist a goal and have a 100% pass completion in a Champions League match.

The exciting Ghanaian midfielder attempted 26 passes in their UEFA Champions League win against Rangers and completed all 26 according to Opta Johan.

Ajax handed a heavy 4-0 defeat on the Ibrox side in a dominant display as Kudus Mohammed produce a virtuoso performance.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian was handed his first start of the season by coach Alfred Schreuder after being left steaming on the bench in most matches this season in the Eredivisie.

Kudus Mohammed boycotted Ajax training in a bid to force through a move to Everton but Ajax resisted as they did not entertain the transfer.

Edson Alvarez headed home the opening goal before Stephen Berghuis scored the second goal after a wicked deflection wrong-footed the Rangers goalie with Kudus providing the assist.

Kudus Mohammed then scored a peach of a goal as he turned his marker on the left flank as he galloped inside the penalty box before unleashing a shot across the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Late in the second half, Steven Bergwijn wrapped things up with a fourth goal as he intercepted a poor back pass rounded the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net to make it 4-0.