3 hours ago

Kudus Mohammed scored for Ajax from a brilliant free-kick and quickly dedicated that goal to the memory of slain Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The rules say that players who take off their shirt halfway or completely must be booked but the center referee refused to book the Ghanaian midfielder.

Speaking in an interview after the match, the Ghanaian midfielder explained what ensued between the referee and himself.

"We have football rules but this is beyond football, this is about life & death. The referee told me it's not allowed, but he understands because this is a bigger situation than football. A big respect from me to the referee"

Ajax started the game in dominant fashion and perhaps should have scored earlier than they did as they created a lot of openings.

Dusan Tadic opened the floodgates as he scored in the 6th minute of the game before Kenneth Taylor added the second goal in the 27th minute.

The Serbian who is captain of the Dutch champions added the third goal from the spot in the 64th minute before Kudus Mohammed added further gloss to the scoreline with a sublime free kick from about 25 yards.

Just as he scored he lifted his shirt to pay tribute to his Black Stars colleague Christian Atsu who was found dead on Saturday.

Kudus Mohammed has now scored nine goals in 21 matches for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie this season while providing one assist.