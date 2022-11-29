1 hour ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has showered plaudits on teammate Kudus Mohammed after his exploits in Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea in their World Cup second Group H game played at the Educational City Stadium in Doha.

Kudus Mohammed scored twice in the match and was crowned the man of the match in a solid display that gave the West African side a win.

"Not impressed at all," the 32-year-old forward said, a smile forming on his face again. "It's normal - it's Kudus. He has a bright future in front of him. We know this, I know this, Ghana knows it now, the world is going to know it. You'll see, more is coming from my boy."

Ghana scored the first goal in the 24th minute of the first half as Jordan Ayew's right-footed free kick was headed toward the goal, and Kim Min-Jae tried to kick the ball with his head, but it was not completely cleared.

In the end, the confusion continued, and Mohammad Salisu slotted home with his left foot, after the ball brushed off Andre Ayew.

Mohamed Kudus scored Ghana's second goal as he deftly touched home the second goal with the back of his head from a Jordan Ayew cross from the left flank to make it 2-0 as Korea faced a crisis of desperation.

At the start of the second half, coach Bento put in Na Sang-ho to try to turn the atmosphere around. However, Ghana's defense stood still but ultimately conceded twice in two minutes to two identical goals from Cho-Gue Sung.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, leveled the game after 61 minutes.

But the impressive Kudus, who had deftly headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.