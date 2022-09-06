57 minutes ago

Ajax has included Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed in their squad list for the UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder did all he could to force a move to Everton including boycotting training but the Dutch giants managed to hang onto the player.

Kudus has been on the fringes on the first team failing to make a single start after five matches in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The latest newcomers such as Florian Grillitsch and Lucas Ocampos are on the UEFA list. Lisandro Magallán and Kik Pierie also belong to the 23-man A-list.

Home grown players such as Devyne Rensch, Jurriën Timber and Kenneth Taylor do not have to be on it to be available for Schreuder.

A-list Ajax:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg, Jay Gorter, Remko Pasveer Defence: Calvin Bassey, Owen Wijndal, Ahmetcan Kaplan, Daley Blind, Jorge Sánchez, Lisandro Magallán, Kik Pierie Midfield: Edson Álvarez, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, Florian Grillitsch, Patrickson Delgado Villa Attack : Steven Bergwijn, Dusan Tadic, Lucas Ocampos, Lorenzo Lucca, Steven Berghuis, Francisco Conceição, Giovanni, Jeppe Jensen