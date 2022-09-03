8 minutes ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed has opened up about why he boycotted training at the club on Wednesday morning after they refused to accept a transfer to Everton

The midfielder who has been on the fringes of the first team had already agreed on personal terms with the Merseyside club but Ajax failed to entertain any offers.

Mohammed Kudus was following Antony's example to force a transfer and refused to train on Wednesday before the transfer deadline day on Thurday.

“During the time [not training] there was a lot going on. We are humans. Our mental sanity is also important, there was a lot to deal with. I spoke with the coach about it. But now we focus on what’s ahead. I am here and that’s what’s important now.” he told ESPN after the Cambuur game.

The Ghanaian had been linked with a potential move to Goodison Park but Alfred Schruder and the club wanted to keep the midfielder.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.