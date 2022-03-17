3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed played only two matches for his side Ajax with a total playing time of 24 minutes in the UEFA Champions League.

He played 23 minutes in November 2021 during the group stage game against Borussia Dortmund which Ajax lost 3-1 away and also just a minute in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Benfica.

Ajax were eliminated from the competition at the round of 16 stage of the competition as they lost at home to Benfica on Tuesday night.

Darwin Nunez scored the winner as Benfica beat Ajax in Amsterdam to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

After an entertaining first leg ended 2-2 in Lisbon, the return was far tighter and the visitors had done little to threaten before Nunez struck.

The Uruguayan beat Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to head in a whipped free-kick with 13 minutes to go.

Ajax dominated and Sebastien Haller had the ball in the net early on, but Dusan Tadic was offside in the build-up.

Kudus Mohammed has had his season once again blighted by injuries as he was sidelined in November 2021 after playing for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup group stage game against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Ghanaian midfielder just recovered and is being eased gradually into the first team.