34 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed proved his worth once more for Ajax as he grabbed the winner and only goal of the game as they defeated NEC Nijmegen on Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

It was a very difficult game despite the Dutch champions having the bulk of possession NEC was a constant threat with Oussama Tannane and Dimata a constant threat upfield.

The first half ended goalless despite the best chance of the game falling to Steve Bergwijn as Kudus Mohammed and Dusan Tadic exchanged passes but his shot was saved by Jasper Cillesen in post for NEC.

Dimata broke away after he was sent through by Ousama Tannane but he was closed down by Calvin Bassey.

There were no goals in the first half but things quickly unraveled in the second half as Kudus Mohammed swept home a cross from the left flank as he scored his 10th goal of the season in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Ajax was unable to add to the goals as NEC was very resolute at the back and even had chances to have equalized but the Ajax defense stood tall.

Kudus Mohammed was taken off in four minutes of time added on as he was replaced by Francisco Conceicao.