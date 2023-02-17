1 hour ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed shone for his Dutch side Ajax on Thursday night in their UEFA Europa League game.

There were no goals in the game as the Dutch champions were held to a goalless draw by German Bundesliga Union Berlin at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Kudus Mohammed was at his usual best as he shone throughout the game but was unable to help his side secure a win.

Ajax had the bulk of possession but they were unable to make their home dominance count as they were held by the German side.

Union Berlin thought they had snatched the winner in the 65th minute as Morten Thorsby gave them the breakthrough but Ajax was saved by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The influential Ghanaian midfielder played the full duration of the game while Dutch-born Ghanaian Brian Brobbey came on as a substitute in the 46th minute as a replacement for Owen Wijndal.

Kudus Mohammed has scored thirteen (13) goals and provided three assists in 27 games for Ajax across all competitions this season.