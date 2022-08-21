11 minutes ago

Dutch giants Ajax are not prepared to let go of Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed with English side Everton interested in the player.

Kudus Mohammed is being chased by a raft of clubs in Europe with the player keen on a move as he is not pleased with the bench role at Ajax with the World Cup drawing close.

According to reports from Holland, Ajax are not prepared to let go of the midfielder and have not yet received any official bid for the player.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

He joined the Dutch champions in the summer of 2020, from the Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for nine million euros.

The attacking midfielder had a stormy start to life at Ajax as he scored and assisted for fun, but his development stalled due to injuries.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 24 minutes in those games.

Kudus does not seem to be interested in playing a supporting role for the Amsterdammers for another year.