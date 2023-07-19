2 hours ago

The Office of the Former President of Ghana, has dismissed rumours that John Agyekum Kufuor has died.

A statement from the office signed by Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, a senior aide and spokesperson for the former president said the octogenarian was healthy and going about his normal duties.

Stories, from late last week through the weekend, had made it especially across social media platforms claiming that Kufuor had died.

It continued well into this week prompting the office to allay any such reports which it described as claims borne out of mischief or peddled for political reasons.

"We wish to categorically deny such an occurrence and state emphatically that the former president is very much alive and well.

"We therefore urge the general public to disabuse their minds of these malicious and uncanny rumours that spring out of nothing," the statement read in part.

Below is a copy of a statement issued by the Senior Aide and Spokesperson for Former President Kufuor, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour

Reports of the demise of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor are false

The Office of Former President John Kufuor has, over the past several days, been inundated with persistent rumours of the supposed passing away of Former President John Kufuor.

We wish to categorically deny such an occurrence and state emphatically that the former president is very much alive and well.

We therefore urge the general public to disabuse their minds of these malicious and uncanny rumours that spring out of nothing.

The office further urges those who may be behind the propagation of such wicked untruths to desist from them henceforth; there have been far too many.

We can only speculate that the perpetrators do so out of mischief-making and possibly for unfathomable political purposes.

We pray for God's continuous blessings on our former president.