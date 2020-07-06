1 hour ago

Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has described President John Agyekum Kufuor as the worst “constitutional terrorist” he has ever come across.

According to him, when he handed over power to Kufuor in January 2001, he, Rawlings, was “tired” of power and had “little energy left” to feel anything. However, handing over power was something he “looked forward to”.

“The foolishness started but it was something that we had to put up with and we did. It was really bad and I hope enough people will see what I’m talking about,” Rawlings told Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Asaase Radio, referencing similar attempts he said were made by Limann’s security apparatus to eliminate him.

When asked what was really bad, President Rawlings bemoaned “the persecution, the corruption that was going on, and some of the killings that were taking place” in Kufuor’s government.

“I mean right now as we sit here, I would wish I could shut my mouth about anything reproachful, or anything negative about Mills’s people, John Mahama’s and the current president.

And I’m saying so because, in this lifetime of mine [political activities], that man was one of the worst constitutional terrorists I’ve ever come across,” a visibly frustrated Rawlings said.

“If I have to criticize or expose this man once in a while, and that appears to be earning him public sympathy, then I don’t see why I should criticize people who have committed fewer offences,” Rawlings observed.

The two former heads of state have had a go at each other since Jerry John Rawlings handed over power to JA Kufuor on January 7, 2001.

Rawlings believes that the man who succeeded him was presiding over corrupt activities which were having a great effect on the country’s economy.

While addressing the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on October 31, 2019, Mr Rawlings alleged that his predecessor was responsible for the perennial floods in Accra which have been destroying properties.

The former president is quoted to have said amongst other things, “Nkrumah has left his legacy, the freedom and Justice arch… I am saying that’s something he left. Do you want to know the one for Kufuor? Those Villagio villages,” Rawlings had said to the GJA.

The Kufuor one. The Villagio villages were built on the waterway... the southern part of the motorway… why won’t others do it? Their houses and their factories… That’s his legacy! If he can do it, why can’t others do it? He blocked the waterway!” Rawlings had stressed to the GJA.

In this, latest “Sunday Night” interview with Sakyi-Addo broadcast on Sunday 5th July, Rawlings added that on campaign platforms, he had aimed at Ghanaians reducing childbirth and promoting family planning but Kufuor was campaigning that Ghanaians should give birth to more children.

“So when I am, even during the campaign period, advocating for family planning, and there is in the next corner, there's another politician saying: ‘mo nwo ba [mma], mo nwo ba, mo nwo ba,’ [meaning give birth to more children], that’s what’s his name, Kufour for you. How? I am wondering: ‘What the hell is wrong with this guy.”

Kwaku Sakyi-Addo said he did not recall to which Rawlings responded, “I wouldn’t say this if it wasn’t true!”

Ghanaweb