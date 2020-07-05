1 hour ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his wife Theresa are not on self-isolation as a result of coronavirus, contrary to news making rounds, his aide confirmed to Dailymailgh.com.

News has it that the former first family have been asked to isolate having come into direct contact with an infected person.

However, speaking to Dailymailgh.com on Sunday, the spokesperson of Kufuor, Kwabena Osei-Adubofour said “it’s not true.”

“He just moved to his new house at Peduase about three days ago and that’s where he lives now. There is nothing about COVID-19. He and his family are safe and in good condition,” he added.

The news follows a statement from the Information Ministry announcing a 14-day self-isolation for President Akufo-Addo after one of his inner circles tested positive for COVID-19.

“On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” the statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

The statement noted that “the President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

The statement further noted, although President Akufo-Addo has tested negative for the virus, he has still decided to self-isolate “out of the abundance of caution.”

“The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra,” the statement added. It was not immediately clear how Akufo-Addo’s steps to self-isolate would impact his professional or public engagements.

COVID-19 COUNT IN GHANA

Ghana has confirmed 697 new Covid-19 cases pushing the country’s caseload to 20,085.

The latest data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) also confirmed that 122 persons have died after contracting the deadly contagion.

The number of active cases are 5,093 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 14,870.

Daily Mail