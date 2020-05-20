57 minutes ago

Parliament’s Appointments Committee has approved President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominees for the Supreme Court bench.

The President in March nominated Prof Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu and Clemence J Honyenuga; justices of the Court of Appeal and Yoni Kulendi, a private legal practitioner to the Supreme Court.

They are expected to replace Justices Julius Ansah, Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe and Anthony Alfred Bennin who are due to retire from the apex court.

Per the law, they were vetted by Parliament, and after a successful process that ended last week, the legislature has recommended their approval to the Supreme Court bench.

According to a report by the online portal of the state-owned Daily Graphic, the recommendation for their approval is contained in a report the chairman of the committee, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, which was presented to the House Wednesday morning.

The nominees

Mr Amadu and Honyenuga are both judges of the Appeals Court. Mr Amadu was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2012 by former President John Mahama.

Prof Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu is a professor and senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana faculty of law.

She attended Wesley Girls High School, University of Ghana and Yale University, obtaining a Master of Laws (LLM) in 1985.

She became a full law lecturer at the University of Ghana in 2002, and in 2003 was elected as a fellow into the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, where she is now president.

Legal practitioner, Mr Kulendi is an alumnus of the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law with some 26 years standing at the bar.

The law requires a person appointed to the Supreme Court to have 15 years standing at the bar.

Source: Ghanaweb