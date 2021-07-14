1 hour ago

Police at the KNUST District Command of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region, have begun investigations into the shooting of a young lady to death at Maxima in Kumasi by suspected robbers on a motorbike on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, according to the Police, was pronounced dead on arrival at the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi.

Speaking to Citi News, the KNUST District Police Commander, Supt. Maxwell Antwi, said the police proceeded to the scene after they received a call on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“I had a distress call that there was an incident at the Maxima area about a lady who was shot by unknown guys on a motorbike while walking by the road, so Police proceeded to the scene and upon reaching there, they were told that some people had taken her to the KNUST Hospital. Unfortunately, we were told that she was brought in dead.”

“We weren’t able to speak to the girl to know details about what happened, so this [Wednesday] morning, investigators were dispatched to the area to try and get some further information about the lady in question so that it can help with the case,” he added.

He further stated that from their initial investigations, no item was taken from the lady, and as a result, they are conducting investigations to ascertain whether it was a random robbery attempt or the victim was targeted.

Source: citifmonline.com