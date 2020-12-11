2 hours ago

The central business district in Kumasi is overflowing with a stream of NPP colours as party supporters clad themselves in party paraphernalia in celebration of their electoral victory.

The spontaneous wild jubilations across the city after the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner in the December 07 presidential elections on Wednesday evening went deep into the night and travelled with the supporters to their work places on Thursday.

When the Ghana News Agency visited some parts of the business district on Thursday morning, traders, hawkers and shoppers had decorated themselves with their various party clothes while bathing each other with victory cheers.

In some places, loud speakers blaring party songs had been placed at vantage points to electrify the dancing feet of both traders and shoppers.

Kumasi, the ‘epicentre’ of NPP, had been hanging in a balance since Monday evening as the people were eagerly waiting for the announcement of the election results.

Though most people who were following the election proceedings on television, knew the NPP was winning, the abysmal performance in the parliamentary elections, created some form of anxiety in the people, especially the women, who were purely concerned about the free senior high school policy.

The final verdict which was announced by Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission just some few minutes after 6 pm on Wednesday evening, brought the city into a standstill.

The ecstatic jubilation by supporters took all the streets and pubs creating huge traffic in all suburbs across the city.

Mr Boadi Kankam, a trader at the Kejetia market, told the GNA that his fear was the possible cancellation of the free SHS if the NPP had lost political power.

His happiness was that the NPP would work to continue with the numerous social intervention programmes to help the poor and needy.

Mr Kankam appealed to Ghanaians to come together as the elections were over to work towards the development of the nation.

Madam Yaa Konadu, who was drenched in NPP colours, told GNA that she expected the next NPP government to continue with the one district one factory policy which had started creating jobs for the youth.

She appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo to turn his attention to the Ashanti region, which had been the fulcrum of the party and rehabilitate the roads and provide other social amenities to assure the people of his government’s appreciation of their unflinching support.