3 hours ago

A lady believed to be in her late 20s has been shot dead by her jealous boyfriend in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

According to an eyewitness, the sad incident happened at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, around Aseda House.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Radio One, the eyewitness stated that the lady known only as Maa Adwoa and her boyfriend (Tycoon), together with another lady, were seen conversing around 8 p.m.

"At about 10 p.m., a misunderstanding broke out between Maa Adjoa and Tycoon. The young man accused his girlfriend of cheating, and she denied it. The young man pulled a gun, and the girlfriend pleaded, Tycoon, don’t kill me; I’ve not cheated on you. But Tycoon ignored her plea and shot her five times." He narrated.

He revealed that the victim, Maa Adjoa, died instantly.

According to the report, the suspect ensured his victim was dead until he left the scene with a tricycle (Pragia)

The eyewitness further explained that he and his friends conveyed the victim to the hospital, but he can confirm that Maa Adwoa had already died.

The police are on a manhunt for the suspect.



