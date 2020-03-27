1 hour ago

Markets in the Ashanti Region will be fumigated on today, March 27, 2020.

A similar exercise was done in Accra on Monday and this is part of government's measures to battle the deadly coronavirus.

In a release signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, it urged traders at the various markets to co-operate and comply with the ban on activities in all the markets in the region.

It also informed the general public to note that markets will not operate on Friday.

Ghana has now recorded 132 cases of the deadly Covid-19 with 3 deaths and one recovery.