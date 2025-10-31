4 hours ago

The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Boadi Agyemang, has expressed profound regret over the fire that ravaged China City Mall in Santasi, resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

The blaze, which started on Thursday at the rear of the building, quickly spread, causing extensive damage to shops selling groceries, electronics, and household items. Witnesses said the flames moved so fast that many traders were unable to salvage their goods.

Mayor Agyemang noted, “It is unfortunate that we have lost millions of dollars out of this fire, and it is sad. The owners, I am told, are out of the country, but their workers and representatives are here."

“We will try as much as possible to speak to the investors as early as feasible, calm them, and offer them the nation’s support. These are foreign nationals who have come to invest in our country. They employ hundreds of our youth, so we will do whatever we have to do to assist them, if possible, to come back.”

He added that fortunately, there were no casualties, with all staff safely evacuated thanks to the quick response of firefighters and bystanders.

“The fire department was able to evacuate all the staff. All the workers, with the help of bystanders, were able to evacuate. What we have is the losses that we have,” he added.

China City Mall, which opened earlier this year, had quickly become a popular shopping hub in Kumasi. The Ghana National Fire Service is investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the total damage.