Following the arrest of one person, police in the Ashanti Region are on a manhunt for other suspects who were allegedly involved in butchering a young man to death at Krofrom, a suburb within the Kumasi Metropolis.

The 26-year-old was attacked by a group of young men on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in what appeared to be revenge after they had a violent confrontation with him a year ago (2022).

The victim who was inflicted with multiple machete wounds was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Following the incident, some persons suspected to be friends of the deceased set fire to the family house of one of the suspects on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The Ashanti regional police commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom has thus vowed to arrest the perpetrators.

“We are seriously looking for the other suspects. They are your siblings, you live with them, they are your family, you know their whereabouts, try to assist us to arrest them. Come to my office if you know of their hideouts. We will not allow anyone to take the laws into their hands. If they are also listening to me, for their own safety, they should come out and report themselves, we will fish them out from their hideouts,” DCOP Yiadom said.

One of the suspects, Nana Osei Gyeabour alias Point, was arrested by the police on Friday.

Speaking to Citi News, the Unit Committee Secretary of Krofrom East Electoral area, Albert Boakye Dankwa said they have been collaborating with the police and are hopeful that all the suspects would be arrested soon.

“Calm has been restored following the arrest of one of the suspects. Police are doing a very good job concerning the intelligence they are building. My message to residents is that we can’t take the law into our own hands, let’s look at the police as they manhunt the other suspects. Let’s exercise a bit of patience. I will urge them to stop any form of violence as we wait on the police,” he advised.

Source: citifmonline.com