43 minutes ago

A police officer with the anti-robbery unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has been burnt to death in a fire that gutted the police barracks where he lived with his family.

The officer died together with his wife, and child.

The bodies of the family have been deposited at the morgue.

Assembly Member for the Apromase/Asawase Electoral area, Ernest Kwarteng spoke to Citi News.

Sourcecitifmonline